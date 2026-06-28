School security guard arrested over ‘gang-rape’ of teacher in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a school security guard and his alleged accomplice in connection with the alleged assault and gang rape of a female teacher in Lahore’s Liaquatabad area.

According to SP Model Town Asad Ali, the suspects have been identified as Mohsin, a security guard at the school, and his associate, Asad.

Preliminary investigations suggest that after school hours, the security guard allegedly lured the teacher to his friend’s house, where the two suspects are accused of giving her a drug that rendered her unconscious before allegedly sexually assaulting her.

Police said the suspects fled after abandoning the woman outside the house when she regained consciousness.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, and both suspects have been taken into custody. Police said further investigations are underway.

SP Asad Ali said those involved in exploiting women deserve no leniency and vowed that the suspects would be brought to justice in accordance with the law.