‘Nothing meets international standards at Pims’: Inquiry team urges PM to take action

ISLAMABAD – An initial inquiry report into the PIMS fire incident, which claimed lives of 14 newborn babies, has been submitted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The report was prepared and submitted by an inquiry committee headed by former Interior Secretary Shahid Khan.

Reports said Advisor to PM Tauqeer Shah also briefed the prime minister on the findings and recommendations.

Members of the inquiry committee have confirmed that the report has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. The authority to make the report public has been left with the prime minister.

The committee has identified the causes of the PIMS tragic incident and determined responsibility for the failures linked to it.

The report also details difficulties faced by rescue teams during emergency operations. It recommends action against relevant PIMS staff members who were absent during the incident.

The committee has also proposed measures aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future. Interviews with PIMS administrators and doctors have been incorporated into the report, along with statements from fire brigade and rescue teams.

The inquiry committee also examined the quality of treatment and the lack of adequate facilities at PIMS. The report reportedly concluded that the available arrangements did not meet international standards.

The committee has made an urgent recommendation to the prime minister to take action against those held responsible for the shortcomings identified in the report.