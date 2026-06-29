14 prisoners escape from van during transfer to Adiala Jail

KAHUTA – Fourteen prisoners escaped from a prison van in Kahuta while they were being transported to Adiala Jail following a court appearance, police said.

According to police sources, the prison van was stopped for a routine security check when one of the inmates threw chilli powder into the eyes of police personnel, allowing several prisoners to flee.

Police immediately launched a search operation across the area and managed to recapture four of the escaped prisoners.

Authorities have sealed all entry and exit points in Kahuta, while an extensive search operation remains underway. A heavy police contingent has also been deployed to track down the remaining fugitives.

Rawalpindi Police confirmed that four of the escaped inmates had been rearrested and said efforts were continuing to apprehend the others.