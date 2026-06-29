Bridal gold and gifts belong solely to bride, rules Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has ruled that gold jewellery gifted to a bride at the time of marriage is her exclusive personal property and cannot be claimed by her husband or in-laws.

In a judgment issued by a three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice, the court held that the husband and his family have no ownership rights over the bride’s jewellery. It said withholding such jewellery amounts to the unlawful deprivation of her property rights.

The court further ruled that a wife has the legal right to approach a Family Court to seek the return of her jewellery. It also declared that gold gifted to the bride by her parents remains her personal property.

According to the ruling, Family Courts have full jurisdiction to hear cases involving a wife’s personal belongings and jewellery. Claims for the recovery of jewellery against a husband or mother-in-law are therefore maintainable before the Family Court.

The judgment also clarified that bridal gifts presented specifically for the bride’s use are considered her personal property. It said ownership of a gift depends on the intention behind giving it, rather than whose name it is associated with.

The court observed that jewellery and gifts received by brides often serve as an important source of financial security and independence for women.

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal relating to the ownership of the gold jewellery, upholding the legal position set out in its ruling.