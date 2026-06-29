Heavy Monsoon rains expected across Pakistan in first week of July

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast a fresh spell of monsoon rains across the country, warning of heavy downpours, urban flooding and landslides in several regions during the first week of July.

According to the PMD, widespread rainfall is expected in most parts of Azad Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh and Haveli, from July 1 to 6. Rain is also forecast across various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between July 1 and 5.

The weather department has also predicted rain in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum. From July 3 to 6, showers are expected in Sahiwal, Jhang, Multan and Khanewal.

The PMD said Gilgit-Baltistan is likely to receive rainfall from July 1 to 5, while monsoon showers are also expected in several areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

The department warned that heavy rain and lightning could damage vulnerable infrastructure. It also cautioned that landslides may occur in the hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Azad Kashmir.

It further warned of possible flash floods in streams and local waterways in mountainous regions, while heavy rainfall may trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad.

The PMD has advised tourists and travellers to avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period due to the expected severe weather conditions.