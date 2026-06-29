In-Laws cannot claim Jewelry given to Bride, Supreme Court clarifies

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that all jewelry given to the bride at the time of marriage is her personal property, leaving no legal room for claims by the husband or his family.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad, dismissed the husband’s appeal and upheld the Lahore High Court’s ruling, marking a significant legal precedent for the protection of women’s ownership rights.

The Court held that jewelry gifted to a bride during marriage belongs solely to her. Whether the gold is presented by her parents, relatives, friends, or any well-wisher, it remains her personal property. The judgment further clarifies that the husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, or any other member of the husband’s family has no legal right to claim, possess, or use such jewelry.

Supreme Court observed that forcibly withholding a bride’s jewelry or personal gifts amounts to an unlawful deprivation of her ownership rights. The bench stressed that ownership of gifts exchanged during marriage is determined by the donor’s intention and the purpose for which the gift was given.

The ruling provides clear legal remedy for women facing disputes over their belongings after marriage. It confirms that women can approach Family Courts to seek the return of their jewelry, dowry, and other personal possessions, with Family Courts having full jurisdiction to hear and decide such cases.

The judgment strengthens legal protection available to married women and is expected to serve as an important precedent in future disputes involving bridal gifts, jewelry, and personal property.