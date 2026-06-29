Pakistan to arrest illegal Afghan nationals from July 10

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to begin the arrest of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan as part of a renewed crackdown on undocumented foreigners.

The Ministry of Interior has issued directives to the chief secretaries of all four provinces, as well as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. A similar letter has also been sent to the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad to ensure implementation of the decision.

According to the ministry, any Afghan national found residing in Pakistan without a valid visa will be arrested from July 10.

The letter also instructs authorities to expedite the deportation of Afghan nationals, including those whose visas have expired or who have overstayed. Deputy commissioners, police and other law enforcement agencies have been directed to take the necessary measures.

The Ministry of Interior has further ordered that daily reports be submitted from July 11, detailing the number of undocumented Afghan nationals arrested, the actions taken against them and their current status.

The ministry directed all relevant authorities to ensure strict implementation of the government’s decision.