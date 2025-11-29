Pakistan takes command of Council of Ministers for 2026–27

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan clinched Chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers for 2026–27 in what is said to be powerful comeback in regional leadership.

The announcement came during high-profile virtual session of the 29th ECO Council of Ministers meeting, where member states overwhelmingly backed Pakistan for the top position. Deputy PM Ishaq Dar representing Pakistan at meeting, delivered confident and forward-looking message. He thanked member nations for their trust, declaring that Pakistan is ready to steer the region toward a new era of connectivity and cooperation.

In his address, Dar made a powerful case for transformative regional development. Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to ECO Vision 2025, he stressed enhanced transport corridors, sustainable development, and climate-resilient progress.

Calling for collective action, he warned that true regional integration cannot be achieved without peace, stability, and a united stand against terrorism. “Without overcoming these common threats, seamless connectivity will remain out of reach,” he cautioned.

Dar also congratulated Kazakhstan’s new Foreign Minister, Yermek Kosherbayev, for successfully chairing current session, while expressing excitement for Pakistan’s turn to host the Council in 2026–27.