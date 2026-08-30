Sahiwal Police personnel face action for giving ‘Heroic’ Farewell to SHO suspended in Sexual Assault Case

SAHIWAL – Sahiwal police personnel are facing disciplinary action after giving a heroic farewell to the suspended SHO, who was removed from duty over alleged misconduct in a sexual assault case.

Clips of an unusual send-off went viral online, showing the suspended officer getting rose petal showers, and it triggered swift action from the district police chief.

معطل ایس ایچ او کا پھولوں کے ساتھ الوداع۔۔۔۔

ڈی پی او نے چاپلوس، خوشامدی، پھول نچھاور کرنے والے مزید دس اہلکار معطل کر دیے۔

ساہیوال ہڑپہ🤪 pic.twitter.com/nHF1tkEnR6 — Israr Ahmed Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) August 29, 2026

The scenes reported from Harappa Police Station, where colleagues of suspended SHO Majid Ashfaq reportedly organised farewell reception on August 28, just a day after District Police Officer (DPO) Usman Tipu removed him from duty.

The suspended SHO was facing departmental action over alleged faulty investigation, receiving bribes and misuse of authority in a sexual assault case. Yet, instead of maintaining distance, his colleagues reportedly gathered at the police station, bid him farewell and showered him with rose petals.

A clip of the gathering later went viral, leaving the district police leadership facing an unusual discipline crisis. DPO Usman Tipu responded swiftly, suspending nine officials who participated in the event. Those facing action include Sub-Inspector Imran, ASIs Khalid Naeem, Gulzar Ahmed and Nadeem Iqbal, Head Constables Naeem Khan and Nisar Ahmed, and Constables Mudasir Liaqat, Mubashir Pervaiz and Muhammad Akhter.

A female constable reportedly escaped disciplinary action after she did not participate in the farewell. The suspension order described the officials’ conduct as reflecting inefficiency, indiscipline and behaviour unbecoming of members of a disciplined force.

Speaking about the action, DPO Tipu stressed that police officials were expected to maintain discipline and accountability, adding that no one would be permitted to glorify unprofessional conduct or disregard orders issued by senior officers.

The farewell controversy comes against the backdrop of a serious sexual assault case that had already placed SHO Majid Ashfaq under scrutiny. The case involves a woman from Harappa who allegedly faced years of blackmail at the hands of a former male acquaintance.

According to the allegations, the suspect previously approached woman while she was living in Lahore to prepare for a competitive examination. He allegedly lured her with promises of marriage before later using private videos to blackmail her. The woman eventually returned to Harappa and entered an arranged marriage with a man from Chak 56/GD Modain.

The alleged blackmail reportedly continued after her marriage. The suspect was accused of extracting gold jewellery worth around Rs1.5 million, along with Rs40,000 in cash and money for his daily vehicle expenses.

The allegations escalated on August 19 when the suspect allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman near Sahiwal Bypass. Her husband reportedly intervened, caught the suspect and handed him over to Harappa police.

A rape case was registered against the suspect on August 21. The investigation, however, soon became controversial after the victim’s family accused SHO Majid Ashfaq of taking money from the suspect to provide him relief in the case. The complaint reached DPO Usman Tipu, who ordered a fresh investigation into the matter.

The reinvestigation reportedly uncovered irregularities in the handling of the case and alleged misuse of official authority by the SHO. The suspect also allegedly confessed that a substantial amount had been paid to the SHO to secure leniency. After these findings, DPO Tipu suspended Majid Ashfaq on August 27 and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

What happened the following day added another twist to the controversy. Instead of quietly leaving the station after his suspension, the SHO reportedly received a farewell from colleagues at the very police station where he had served. The rose-petal shower and farewell gathering were captured on mobile phone video and subsequently circulated online.

The footage prompted DPO to act against the policemen involved, turning what was apparently intended as a farewell into a fresh disciplinary scandal for the Harappa police station.