Two Owners arrested after Lahore Roof Collapse Kills over dozen students

LAHORE – A horrific incident of roof collapse occurred at private tuition centre, killing at least 14 people, most of them children, and leaving several others injured.

The tragedy prompted police investigation, with authorities detaining building owner and the contractor who recently carried out construction work on the property. Police said the two men were taken into custody as investigators began examining what caused the deadly collapse. Officials are gathering evidence to determine whether negligence, poor construction practices or safety violations played a role in the incident.

افسوس ناک خبر: لاہور میں کاہنہ کے علاقے میں گھر میں بنی ٹیوشن اکیڈمی کی چھت گرنے سے 14 بچے جاں بحق، متعدد زخمی#Lahore https://t.co/YhN5ZQxXDm pic.twitter.com/ahNMjwLtvi — Mir Muhammad (@Mirpak5) June 30, 2026

Lahore DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said no one found responsible would escape accountability. He added that police are working alongside other government departments to reconstruct the sequence of events and ensure those at fault face legal action.

Investigators believe part of the building was undergoing construction when the roof caved in. Labourers were reportedly present at the site while tuition classes were underway inside the building. Authorities are now assessing whether the ongoing work affected the structure’s stability.

Rescue workers said between 30 and 35 children were attending classes when the roof suddenly gave way, burying students beneath piles of concrete and debris. Emergency responders raced to the scene and spent hours pulling victims from the rubble.

Rescue officials said two classrooms were occupied at the time of the collapse and many of the trapped children were in critical condition when rescuers reached them.

Initial probe suggested the roof had been built using TR girders, and investigators will examine whether the construction complied with approved engineering and safety standards.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz ordered police and district authorities to identify everyone whose negligence may have contributed to the disaster and ensure criminal proceedings are initiated against those responsible.

Lahore District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Tariq Mahmood confirmed that the building was being used as a privately operated tuition centre managed by a local woman.