Lahore weather today: Temperature expected to rise

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mostly cloudy conditions for the city today, with only a minimal chance of rain.

Morning temperatures were recorded at 24°C and are expected to rise gradually to a high of 31°C during the day. Winds are blowing at approximately 10 km/h, and humidity levels are around 58%, indicating generally dry conditions.

The department reported that the probability of rainfall is only 5%, suggesting that the day will largely remain dry.

However, forecasters noted that stronger chances of rain are expected in the coming days, which may bring noticeable changes to the weather.