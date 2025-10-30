CCD inspector, constable arrested for abducting Lahore trader for Rs4mn ransom

LAHORE – An inspector from Lahore’s Crime Control Department (CCD) has been found to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping of a local businessman.

According to Lahore police, Inspector Javed Iqbal, along with his accomplice, Constable Tauseef, abducted the trader from the Kahna area.

The abductors demanded a ransom of Rs4 million from the victim’s family. The payment was reportedly made near the Lahore–Islamabad Motorway (LOS).

However, the police acted swiftly and managed to apprehend the kidnappers just as the businessman was released.

The investigation further uncovered the involvement of Inspector Javed Iqbal and Constable Tauseef in the criminal act. Both officials were arrested, and the case has been registered against them.

Meanwhile, in a series of alleged CCD encounters in Lahore, six criminals were killed in different parts of the city.

The incidents took place in Nishtar Town, Green Town, Ring Road, and Harbanspura, where security forces engaged in gunfights with suspected criminals.

Police reports reveal that in Nishtar Town, two criminals were shot dead after they opened fire at a police checkpoint, prompting a retaliatory response from the officers. In Green Town, an under-custody suspect was killed when his associates opened fire on police.

Authorities also stated that on Ring Road, two suspects were killed during a police shootout, while two others managed to escape. In a separate incident near the Harbanspura railway crossing, one suspect was killed in another exchange of fire.