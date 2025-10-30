Pakistani father and son tragically drown during vacation in Malta

ISLAMABAD – A British-Pakistani father and his son from Islamabad tragically lost their lives in a drowning accident while vacationing in Malta.

Raja Qadus Banaras, who had traveled to Malta with his family, was enjoying a day at the beach with his young son when a sudden wave swept the child into the sea.

In a heroic attempt to save his son, Raja Banaras plunged into the waters to rescue him. However, both father and son were caught by the strong current and were unable to return to shore.

Despite a swift response from local rescue teams, who launched a search operation immediately after the incident, their bodies were later retrieved from the sea and taken to a nearby hospital.

The police have indicated that, based on preliminary evidence, the incident appears to have been a tragic accident and not the result of any criminal activity.

The grieving family has requested assistance from the Pakistani High Commission in repatriating the bodies back to Pakistan.

In Islamabad, friends and relatives of the deceased are in deep shock and mourning, as the local community expresses their condolences.

A sense of sorrow pervades the area, with many coming together to offer support during this devastating time.