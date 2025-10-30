Security forces kill 18 Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have eliminated 18 Indian sponsored terrorists in two separate operations in Balochistan as relentless anti-terrorism campaign continues across Pakistan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the intelligence based operations were conducted on October 28 and 29.

An IBO was conducted in general area Chiltan Mountains, Quetta district on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, fourteen militants were killed.

In another IBO conducted in general area Buleda, Kech district, a terrorist hideout was busted and four terrorists were successfully eliminated.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

A day earlier, security forces killed seven terrorists of the Indian-backed militant group Fitna-tul-Khawarij during an operation in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while six Pakistan Army personnel, including a captain, were martyred in the exchange of fire.

The operation was launched in the Dugar area of Kurram on intelligence reports about the presence of Indian-supported terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, security forces eliminated seven militants.

ISPR said that 24-year-old Captain Nauman Saleem, a young medical officer from Mianwali, Punjab, along with five soldiers, embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Amjad Ali (39) from Swabi, Naik Waqas Ahmed (36) from Rawalpindi, Sepoy Ejaz Ali (23) from Shikarpur, Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23) from Jhelum, and Sepoy Muhammad Shehbaz (32) from Khairpur.