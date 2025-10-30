Workshop owner sets 12-year-old worker on fire in Lahore

LAHORE – A 12-year-old workshop employee was allegedly set on fire by his employer, leaving him critically injured in Gulberg area of Lahore.

Reports said the incident took place at a workshop in Gulberg Model Colony, where Faizan worked.

The victim was working on a vehicle when petrol from the carburetor spilled on his clothes. When he informed his employer, Babar, the situation took a terrifying turn.

The accused allegedly lit a matchstick and threw it at Faizan, causing his clothes to catch fire. Faizan suffered severe burns and was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case was brought to light when Faizan’s father, Shah Mohammad, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against Babar.

Upon receiving the complaint, DIG Operations ordered an investigation, and Gulberg Police, under the leadership of SHO Tehmour Abbas Khan, used modern technology to trace and arrest the accused.

SHO Tehmour Abbas confirmed that Babar has been taken into custody and is currently in police remand. The police have vowed to take strict action against those responsible for the horrific act.

Faizan’s condition remains critical, and authorities are closely monitoring his recovery.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about workplace safety and the treatment of minor workers in such environments.