10 hardcore Terrorists Killed as Pak Forces deliver Crushing Blow to Fitna al-Hindustan

DALBANDIN – Security forces delivered major blow to militancy in Balochistan, killing 10 terrorists affiliated with Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in Dalbandin, according to security sources.

The operation targeted terrorists linked to Fitna al-Hindustan in the Dalbandin area, with security forces successfully neutralising all 10 militants, sources said.

The latest action comes amid heightened security activity across Balochistan, where security forces have continued operations against militant networks and their activities.

Security situation in Dalbandin remained critical amid Indian backed militancy in the region while the latest operation shows continued efforts of security forces to disrupt militant elements operating in the province.