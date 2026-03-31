LESCO hikes single-phase AMI smart meter price

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has significantly increased the price of single-phase AMI smart meters, raising concerns over added financial pressure on consumers.

According to an official notification, the cost of a single-phase smart AMI meter has been increased by nearly Rs6,000, bringing the new price to Rs17,700 from the previous Rs11,665.

Sources said that LESCO’s Material Management department had initially issued a notification setting the price at Rs11,665, but the Director of Customer Services later revised it to Rs17,700.

Previously, LESCO had set the price of single-phase static meters at Rs4,000. With the implementation of smart meters, the total increase in cost for consumers has reached approximately Rs13,000.

The new price includes a 10-meter cable; any additional cable length will require extra payment. Moreover, security deposits for new connections must now be paid according to the approved load.