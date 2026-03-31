Latest

Pakistan

LESCO hikes single-phase AMI smart meter price

By Our Correspondent
2:26 pm | Mar 31, 2026
No More Friendly Meter Readers As Lesco Goes Digital With Smart Ami Meters

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has significantly increased the price of single-phase AMI smart meters, raising concerns over added financial pressure on consumers.

According to an official notification, the cost of a single-phase smart AMI meter has been increased by nearly Rs6,000, bringing the new price to Rs17,700 from the previous Rs11,665.

Sources said that LESCO’s Material Management department had initially issued a notification setting the price at Rs11,665, but the Director of Customer Services later revised it to Rs17,700.

Previously, LESCO had set the price of single-phase static meters at Rs4,000. With the implementation of smart meters, the total increase in cost for consumers has reached approximately Rs13,000.

The new price includes a 10-meter cable; any additional cable length will require extra payment. Moreover, security deposits for new connections must now be paid according to the approved load.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now