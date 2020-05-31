Islamabad makes wearing face masks mandatory in all public places
12:31 PM | 31 May, 2020
Islamabad makes wearing face masks mandatory in all public places
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made mandatory in all public places in the federal capital.

In a tweet today (Sunday), the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said from today anyone who is violating it can be charged with Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

