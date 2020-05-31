Islamabad makes wearing face masks mandatory in all public places
12:31 PM | 31 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made mandatory in all public places in the federal capital.
In a tweet today (Sunday), the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said from today anyone who is violating it can be charged with Section 188 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
اسلام آباد میں تمام عوامی جگہوں پر ماسک پہننا /منہ ڈھانپنا اب لازم قراردیدیاگیا ہے۔ مارکیٹس،عوامی مقامات مساجد،پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ،لاری اڈہ،گلیوں،سڑکوں، دفاتر میں چیکنگ ہوگی۔ مجسٹریٹ تین ہزار تک جرمانے اور دفعہ 188 تعزیرات پاکستان کے تحت جیل بھی بھیجا جا سکتا ہے https://t.co/meI0kcjkU5— Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) May 31, 2020
