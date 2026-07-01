Fact Check: Toll Tax increased on Motorways, and Highways from July 1?

ISLAMABAD – A viral social media post claiming that toll tax rates on Pakistan’s motorways and highways increased from July 1 sparked confusion among commuters. However, the claims are not true.

The viral posts claiming that toll tax rates on Pakistan’s motorways and highways have been increased from July 1 triggered widespread confusion among commuters. However, authorities have dismissed the claim, saying no such increase has been announced.

The picture, which has been circulating widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms, purports to show revised toll charges for different categories of vehicles, presenting the information as an official notification. Despite widespread circulation, no credible government notification has surfaced to substantiate the alleged rate revision.

Viral Post on New Toll Taxes

Responding to viral claim, Communications and Works Ministry clears air on circulating information “false and misleading,” urging the public not to rely on unverified social media posts. Ministry advised citizens to get updates only through the relevant department’s official website and verified social media accounts, warning that misinformation shared online can create unnecessary panic and confusion.

The ministry also appealed to public to refrain from forwarding or sharing the viral notice, emphasizing the importance of verifying information before circulating it.

The misleading post left many motorists uncertain about whether new toll charges have already taken effect. However, the document being shared lacks the key features typically found in official government notifications, including a reference number, notification details, issuing authority, and formal notification format.