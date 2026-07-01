Iran rules out further talks with US until MoU commitments are met

TEHRAN – Iran will not take part in any further negotiations until the commitments outlined in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) are fulfilled, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said.

Speaking to Iranian media, Ghalibaf stated that the current round of engagements by Iranian officials is focused solely on ensuring the implementation of the commitments made under the MoU. He said Tehran will not enter additional negotiations until the agreed conditions have been met.

Ghalibaf also said a joint committee involving Iran, the United States and Lebanon would be established to oversee the implementation of arrangements related to the end of the conflict in Lebanon.

Addressing economic developments, he said Iran has exported more than 40 million barrels of oil since the end of the maritime blockade. He added that the country is now selling its oil at prices around 20 percent higher than before.

Reiterating Tehran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz, Ghalibaf said Iran would never compromise on its rights over the strategic waterway. According to him, the MoU allows vessels to pass through the strait without charges for only 60 days. He added that sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman, and maritime traffic will continue to operate under the regulations established by Iran.

He also said Iran remains in regular consultation with Gulf coastal states, warning that if the United States seeks to prevent Iran from exporting oil, no country would be able to benefit from oil trade.

Meanwhile, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have arrived in Doha, although no meeting with the Iranian delegation has been scheduled. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the US envoys would meet mediators to discuss progress in negotiations. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that an Iranian delegation is in Doha but denied that any talks with US officials are planned.