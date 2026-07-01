Pakistani forces down four drones launched by Afghan Taliban along Balochistan border

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani forces have neutralized all four rudimentary drones launched by the Afghan Taliban regime across the border in Balochistan on 30 June.

The action was carried out by the Afghan Taliban as part of their patronisation and support of terrorists outfits operating from inside their controlled territories.

The hostile aerial platforms were immediately picked up by Pakistan’s robust air defence network. Demonstrating high operational readiness, security forces successfully neutralized all four incoming drones using sophisticated countermeasures. Due to the swift and effective response, the malicious attempts were effectively thwarted.

Such gimmicks of Afghan Taliban regime are aimed at misleading the Afghan population suffering under their oppressive regime. The Afghan Taliban should realise that their irresponsible behaviour is only adding to the hardships of the Afghan people. Instead of trying to sedate their population through such antics and hollow rhetoric, they should eschew sponsorship of terrorism and adhere to the principle of peaceful coexistence. However, if the Afghan Taliban continue to provoke Pakistan, they would receive a befitting response which would cost them heavily.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully vigilant and capable of defending every inch of the motherland. Any misadventures or cross-border provocations threatening the sovereignty of Pakistan and endangering our people will continue to be met with swift, decisive, and overwhelming responses under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq.