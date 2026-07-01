July 6 declared Public Holiday ahead of Khamenei’s Mourning Ceremonies

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities announced public holiday in Tehran on July 6 to ease travel for people attending nationwide mourning ceremonies scheduled over the coming days.

The government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Thursday will be observed as a national day of mourning, while memorial events are planned in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad from July 4 to July 8.

Iranian authorities planned major ceremony in Mashhad on July 8, with large crowds of mourners expected to attend. Additional commemorative gatherings are also planned in Baghdad, Kadhimayn, Karbala, and Najaf, where religious leaders and members of the public are expected to participate.

The announcement has drawn widespread attention as preparations continue for the scheduled mourning events.

Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was assassinated in February this year during coordinated series of Israeli airstrikes on Tehran that targeted country’s top political and military leadership. His death was officially confirmed by Iranian state media on March 1, ending his 37-year tenure at the helm of the Islamic Republic.

Khamenei’s death was turning point for Tehran, triggering nationwide mourning, political uncertainty, and heightened regional tensions. Because of security concerns and the ongoing conflict, funeral arrangements were delayed for months before authorities announced a series of memorial ceremonies across several cities, culminating in his burial at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad.