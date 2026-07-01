Three young men die while trying to rescue goat from well in Chistian

BAHAWALNAGAR – Three young men lost their lives after suffocating inside a well in the Chishtian area of Bahawalnagar while attempting to rescue a goat that had fallen inside.

According to police, the victims entered the well one after another in an effort to save the animal. However, each of them became trapped after reportedly being overcome by a lack of oxygen.

Police said two of the deceased were brothers. The victims were between 19 and 24 years of age.

Rescue teams later recovered the bodies of all three young men from the well and shifted them from the scene. Authorities are further looking into the incident.

Last month, two young men lost their lives in a drowning incident at Khanpur Dam after a swimming outing with friends turned into a tragedy.

According to rescue authorities, three friends had entered the dam for a swim when one of them went into a deeper section of the water and began struggling. He called out for assistance as he was unable to stay afloat.

In an attempt to save him, the other two friends immediately jumped in and tried to bring him back to safety. However, the depth of the water and strong currents made the rescue effort difficult.

Despite their efforts, all three youths were caught in the dangerous conditions and began drowning. Rescue teams later responded to the incident, with two of the young men losing their lives.