Field Marshal Asim Munir reviews Pakistan Army Combat Readiness at Tilla Firing Range

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited Tilla Firing Range, where top commander reviewed Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness, combat capabilities, and modern military systems in detail.

During the visit, extensive training exercises were conducted, featuring the practical use of advanced weaponry, integrated operational planning, and rapid battlefield response capabilities. The drills showcased a striking display of the Pakistan Army’s professionalism, coordination, and modern warfare readiness.

The military leadership delivered a clear and firm message that Pakistan would not tolerate any violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty under any circumstances.

The exercises served as a strong demonstration of military capability, issuing a direct warning to India against any form of aggression or adventurism.

Pakistan Army repeatedly and effectively neutralized India’s aggressive strategic ambitions through coordinated military planning and high-level operational expertise.

Experts further note that the armed forces’ robust defensive posture reflects not only Pakistan’s commitment to national security but also its broader policy of maintaining regional stability and preserving the balance of power in South Asia.