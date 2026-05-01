No More Load Shedding in Pakistan, Energy Minister says with arrival of LNG shipment

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari announced sigh of relief for masses as load shedding comes to end with arrival of new LNG shipment.

Minister claimed that while the country recently experienced limited, temporary load shedding due to a gas shortage, the government acted responsibly to protect citizens from costly electricity.

He stressed that this was not due to any system failure, negligence, or lack of electricity generation capacity, but rather because the gas required for power generation was not available. According to him, the disruption in gas supply was linked to the Iran–US war, which affected the availability of fuel needed for electricity production.

Leghari assured that the government has taken timely corrective measures to strengthen the system, adding that hydropower generation has increased significantly, helping stabilize the overall energy situation.

The statement has sparked attention as it comes with the bold claim that routine load shedding has now been completely ended in the country, despite recent short-term disruptions.