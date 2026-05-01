Pakistan, Iran flights resume after 2months as first jet lands in Islamabad

TEHRAN – Air travel between Pakistan and Iran resumed in a major step toward restoring normalcy in the region’s aviation network.

A commercial passenger flight from Tehran landed in Islamabad on Thursday, the first such arrival after 60-day suspension triggered by escalating tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran that began on February 28. The aircraft carried passengers from the Iranian capital, symbolizing the long-awaited revival of direct air connectivity.

Officials confirmed that flight operations on Tehran–Islamabad route are now fully restored in both directions, reopening a vital travel corridor for passengers, businesses, and families separated during the suspension.

The reopening comes alongside a broader aviation revival in Iran. Imam Khomeini International Airport has resumed international operations to 15 global destinations after weeks of near-standstill conditions, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Iran restart flights to major international hubs including Istanbul, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Bangkok, Muscat, Erbil, Kabul, Moscow, Doha, Baghdad, Najaf, Medina, and Yerevan.

Ramin Kashef-Azar, head of the airport company, stated that all operational procedures for handling incoming and outgoing passengers across both terminals are being carried out smoothly and safely, ensuring a controlled but steady recovery.

Iran completely shut down its airspace after late-February strikes, bringing civilian aviation to a halt nationwide. Now, with flights taking off once again, the skies over the region are reopening, signalling not just the return of travel, but a cautious easing of a tense chapter.