Punjab unveils strict new safety rules for Basant 2027

LAHORE – The Punjab government has introduced new rules and regulations for Basant 2027, with December 30, 2026 set as the deadline for full implementation.

The measures have been introduced on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure the safety of citizens and protect lives and property. Compliance with the new regulations has been made mandatory for all citizens, building owners, and event organizers.

Under the new rules, kite flying will only be allowed on strong and secure rooftops, with boundary walls required to be at least three and a half feet high. Parents and guardians have been instructed to keep children under constant supervision, and children will not be allowed near rooftop edges without monitoring.

Running, jumping, hanging from rooftop edges, and aggressively chasing fallen kites have been completely banned. Rooftops will also not be allowed to accommodate more people than their safe capacity.

The use of loud music, DJ systems, and noise-producing equipment during kite-flying events has also been prohibited, while any activity causing disturbance to neighbors will be treated as a punishable offense.

Authorities have made it mandatory for all venues to keep first-aid kits on site, and citizens have been advised to immediately contact Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.

Under the regulations, building owners and event organizers will be held responsible for any accidents or violations and may face strict legal action. The Chief Minister has directed deputy commissioners and district police officers to ensure 100 percent implementation, stressing that no one will be allowed to put human lives at risk in the name of kite flying.