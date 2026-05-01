Two new polio cases reported in Pakistan, tally rises to three

PESHAWAR – Two new polio cases have been reported from Pakistan’s Bannu and North Waziristan regions of Pakistan.

The National Institute of Health laboratory in Islamabad has confirmed the presence of wild poliovirus. The affected children include two girls aged five months and two years.

With the emergence of these two new cases, the total number of polio cases reported in Pakistan this year has risen to three. Earlier, the first polio case of the year was reported in Sujawal District, located in Sindh.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said a special anti-polio campaign will be launched this month in selected districts across the country, aiming to vaccinate nearly 19 million children with polio drops.