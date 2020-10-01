Woman, 65, injured in Indian unprovoked firing along LoC
09:54 AM | 1 Oct, 2020
RAWALPINDI – A senior woman got injured in the Indian army's unprovoked firing, targeting civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.
According to ISPR, the Indian troops used automatics and heavy mortars in Jandrot Sector along LoC, deliberately targeted civilian population.
A 65 years old woman got injured in the ceasefire violations in Kathar Village, ISPR said.
