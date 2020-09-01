Japan announce to provide debt relief to Pakistan
Web Desk
08:14 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Japan announce to provide debt relief to Pakistan
Share

ISLAMABAD - Assuring all possible help and assistance to the government, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda said Tuesday that his country would provide debt relief to Pakistan to help economic stability.

In a call on meeting with Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here, the ambassador said that after the preliminary work on the debt relief initiative; Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be formally signed with Pakistan.

The Ambassador apprised that Japan intends to extend business relations with Pakistan and informed the advisor, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

He informed that Japan wishes to import mangoes, rice, fish and textile products from Pakistan and requested to make arrangements at the ports that could facilitate agri-product exports.

The Ambassador also expressed condolences on the loss of lives and property during the recent rains in Pakistan.

He offered to help Pakistan in this time of need and expressed hope that with the regional peace and stable political situation regional trade will flourish, offering better opportunities to Pakistan.

On the occasion, the Adviser said that Japan was a time tested friend of Pakistan and had always supported the country. He expressed confidence that Pakistan's relationship with Japan would continue to become stronger with every passing day.

Shaikh apprised the Ambassador about the state of the economy during the past year and how the government had made efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Adviser said that before Covid-19 pandemic, our economy had started to move in the right direction. We had been successful in increasing our tax revenues, controlling our current account deficit, have generated primary surplus, controlled our expenditures, put a ban on borrowing from central bank and had been successful in creating a conducive environment for exports.

He said he was very hopeful that Pakistan would regain stability and equilibrium as the number of active cases of Covid-19 are declining.

More From This Category
Japan announces to accelerate hiring of ...
07:10 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
Japan announce to provide debt relief to Pakistan
08:14 PM | 1 Sep, 2020
Pakistan to establish three 'marble cities' in ...
05:54 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
CM Buzdar says 13 economic zones to be set in ...
06:03 PM | 29 Aug, 2020
Ogra recommends increase in petrol, diesel prices ...
12:02 AM | 29 Aug, 2020
Over 1100 jobs available for CPEC project ...
02:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in her recent Instagram post
03:53 PM | 3 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr