Gold extends losses as prices drop by Rs21,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The prices of gold and silver experienced another dip on the third consecutive day, both in international and local markets on Monday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce dropped by a significant $215, reaching $4,676.

Following this decline in global prices, the cost of gold in Pakistan also saw a reduction. The price of gold per tola fell by Rs21,500, bringing it down to Rs490,362.

Similarly, the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs18,433s, settling at Rs420,406.

The price of silver per tola dropped by Rs601, reaching 8,504 rupees. The cost of silver per 10 grams decreased by Rs516, coming down to Rs7,205.

On Saturday alone, the price per tola fell by Rs25,500, bringing the new rate down to Rs511,862.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs21,862 during the day to reach Rs438,839.