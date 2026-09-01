Two brothers kill sister, alleged lover for honour in Swat

SWAT – Two brothers allegedly shot dead their sister and a man in an ‘honour’ killing in Khwazakhela area of Swat, police said.

The incident took place in Lindikas area of Khwazakhela on Monday evening. The suspects, identified as Shahid and Gul Rehman, allegedly opened fire on Syed Alam and a woman identified as the daughter of Nadeem, a resident of Shangla.

Both victims were killed in the shooting. Police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for post-mortem examinations and registered a case.

Police have launched a search for the suspects and are taking steps to arrest them.

In a separate incident, a 60-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified armed men in Shahdara Watkay area of Mingora city.

Police said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Banr police station. The victim was identified as Bahar Deir, son of Shams.

The attackers fled the scene after the shooting. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and shifted the body to a hospital for legal proceedings.

A case has been registered, while police are investigating the incident from different angles and continuing efforts to identify and arrest the suspects.