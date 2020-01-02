At least four dead, 19 injured after leather warehouse caught fire in Lahore
10:25 AM | 2 Jan, 2020
At least four dead, 19 injured after leather warehouse caught fire in Lahore
LAHORE – At least four people were killed and 19 others received serious burn injuries when a leather warehouse in Lahore caught fire on wee hours of Thursday.

According to media reports, the incident occurred in Mochi Gate area of the city where high-intensity fire engulfed a leather warehouse.

Rescue teams and fire brigades rushed at the scene and commenced rescue missions to control the fire and shifted the bodies and injured persons to a nearby hospital in Lahore.

According to the rescue officials, the fire was caused due to short circuit and the victims were residing on the upper storey of the warehouse.

Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Khuda Yaar, Abdul Wadood, Abdul Malik and Feroze while injured included Zia, Taimur, Shahab, Abdulkhaliq, Attaud Din, Abdul Halim, Sher Wali, Aziz, Walid, Abdul Razzaq, Rehmat, Habib Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Aziz Khan, Akhtar and Kashif.

