Another Roof Collapse Horror in Lahore as 10-Year-Old student killed in Baghbanpura school

LAHORE – Days after the horrific Kahna tuition center tragedy, another heartbreaking incident was reported from the Punjab capital. A 10-year-old boy lost his life, and four construction workers were seriously injured after the roof of a private school collapsed during a summer camp in Lahore’s Baghbanpura area.

Rescue officials said emergency teams rushed to scene immediately after receiving reports of the collapse. Rescuers pulled victims trapped beneath the rubble and transported them to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed the death of 10-year-old Abu Bakr. The injured workers remain under medical treatment.

لاہور، باغبانپورہ میں زیر تعمیر بلڈنگ کا ملبہ سکوللر اگرا، حادثے میں ایک بچہ جاں بحق 10 کو زندہ نکال لیا گیا، حادثے میں پانچ افراد زخمی بھی ہوئے۔ لینٹر جلدی کھولنے سے تیسری منزل کی چھت گری۔ سکول میں غیر قانونی طور پر سمر کیمپ جاری تھا۔ pic.twitter.com/B1jRukQvmX — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) July 2, 2026

Authorities said the accident occurred while construction work was underway to expand the school building. Without warning, the roof gave way, sending heavy debris crashing down. At the time of the collapse, a summer camp was in progress, with a large number of children inside the school.

All other children attending the camp escaped the incident unharmed, preventing what could have become an even greater catastrophe. The tragedy has once again raised serious concerns over construction safety standards and the continuation of building work at educational institutions while students are present.

The incident comes in wake of recent Kahna Road disaster, where repair and construction work was being carried out on the roof of a tuition center. Investigators said the weakened structure failed after excessive weight was placed on it, causing iron T-R girders to collapse and tons of debris to fall onto students below.

That tragedy claimed lives of 14 children as total of 35 students were inside the tuition center when the roof gave way, making it one of the deadliest structural accidents involving children in recent memory.

With two devastating roof-collapse incidents occurring within such a short span, public concern is mounting over enforcement of building safety regulations at schools and tuition centers. The latest incident is expected to intensify calls for stricter inspections, accountability, and stronger safeguards to prevent further loss of innocent lives.