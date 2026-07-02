Controversy erupts after Bollywood song added to class 8 textbook

A controversy has emerged in India’s Odisha state after a Bollywood song was reportedly included in a Class 8 school textbook, triggering widespread criticism and official action.

According to Indian media reports, the lyrics of the popular song “Nimbura Nimbura” from the 1999 Bollywood film “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ have been included in the state’s Class 8 art education textbook titled “Kirti”. The textbook was developed under India’s National Education Policy 2020.

The song has been presented as a Rajasthani folk piece in the curriculum, despite originally being featured in the Bollywood film starring Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan.

The issue gained traction after images of the textbook circulated on social media, leading to public outrage. Critics questioned the inclusion of a film song in place of traditional cultural or folk content, accusing authorities of overlooking regional heritage.

Following the backlash, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Nityananda Gond ordered immediate action. Several senior officials from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) were suspended over the matter.

Authorities have also initiated an investigation involving six SCERT officials and formed a special inquiry committee. The panel has recommended strengthening the textbook review process and establishing a quality assurance cell to prevent similar errors in the future.