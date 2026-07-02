Gold prices surge in Pakistan after five-day losing streak

KARACHI – Gold prices rebounded sharply on Wednesday, ending a five-day downward trend in both international and local markets.

In the international market, the price of gold rose by $91 per ounce to reach $4,063.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in the local market jumped by Rs9,100 to Rs428,736, while the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs7,802 to Rs367,572.

Meanwhile, the price of 24-karat silver per tola also climbed by Rs203, reaching Rs6,445.