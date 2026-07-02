Iran says defence capabilities are non-negotiable, rejects inspection of damaged nuclear sites

TEHRAN – Iran has reiterated that its military capabilities remain non-negotiable, with acting Defense Minister Majid Ibn Reza describing the country’s defense, missile and drone programs as a “red line” that will not be discussed in any negotiations with the United States.

In a public statement, the acting defense minister said Iran’s military strength is directly linked to its national security and insisted that neither the country’s missile nor drone capabilities are open for discussion now or in the future. He also stressed that Iran will continue to develop both programs.

Separately, Iranian officials ruled out allowing inspections of nuclear facilities that were damaged in strikes carried out by Israel and the United States. Parliament Speaker and negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran would not permit inspections of the affected sites under any circumstances.

Ghalibaf added that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) currently has access to only two locations in Iran, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and said access would remain limited to those agreed sites.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced that a round of talks between Iran and the United States in Doha on implementing a memorandum of understanding had concluded. According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, both sides agreed to establish a communication channel by the following day to report and document any alleged violations of the memorandum.

US President Donald Trump also commented on relations with Iran, saying discussions between the two countries were progressing well. He said efforts aimed at promoting peace in the region were continuing and added that the only objective of the talks was to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump also pointed to rising stock markets and falling oil prices, saying the developments were benefiting everyone.