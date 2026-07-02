Pakistan, Saudi Arabia seal Key Security Pact, deepening strategic alliance

RIYADH – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia advanced long-standing strategic partnership by signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further expand bilateral cooperation in the security sector.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh by Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, underscoring both nations’ commitment to enhancing coordination on security matters amid evolving regional challenges.

Announcing the development, Prince Abdulaziz said the two sides had reaffirmed their shared resolve to deepen security cooperation and formally signed an MoU to strengthen collaboration between the two countries. “This agreement shows roots of strategic partnership and the deep-rooted, historic ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Saudi Interior Minister said in an official statement.

The landmark accord is expected to formalise cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh across key areas of security, reinforcing an already robust relationship built on decades of political, defense, and strategic engagement.

As part of his official visit, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also toured Unified Security Operations Center (911) in Riyadh region, where he was briefed on the Kingdom’s advanced emergency response, surveillance, and integrated security management systems.

His visit and signing of security MoU show growing momentum in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties as both countries continuing to expand collaboration on issues of mutual security, regional stability, and strategic cooperation.