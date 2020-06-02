13 officials terminated over corruption in Ehsaas programme

07:59 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
13 officials terminated over corruption in Ehsaas programme
MUZAFFARGARH – As many as 13 officials were terminated from National Prosperity Survey being initiated under Ehsaas Kafalat Program in southern Punjab over corruption charges.

District head operation Qaumi Khushali Program Muhammad Khalil had arrived Ali Pur tehsil, district Muzaffargarh earlier, to investigate corruption charges held against said number of officials.

After proving guilty through investigation, concerned administration issued termination letters to corrupt officials on Tuesday morning. The management also ordered to register separate corruption cases against aforesaid public office bearers forthwith.

