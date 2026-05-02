Gujranwala Mass Transit System approved with 31.5 KM route and 24 Bus Stations

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved design of Gujranwala Mass Transit System, a 31.5-kilometre modern transport project from Gakkhar to Eminabad featuring 24 stations, underground sections, feeder bus connectivity, solar-powered stations, and a smart command and control centre aimed at transforming urban mobility in the city.

Mass Transit System in Pakistan’s fourth-largest city paves way for what officials are calling a “historic transformation” of the city’s transport infrastructure.

CM was briefed in detail on multi-billion-rupee project aimed at delivering a modern, integrated, and environmentally sustainable public transport network for Gujranwala’s rapidly growing population. Authorities presented multiple technical and planning proposals designed to ensure seamless, efficient, and affordable travel for citizens.

A key directive from the Chief Minister mandates that every corner of Gujranwala will be connected to the metro system through a comprehensive feeder bus network, significantly easing congestion and addressing long-standing traffic challenges across the city.

The project includes construction of a 17 to 19-kilometre underground corridor, which has been granted in-principle approval. Additionally, two dedicated tunnel sections will be built to further streamline traffic flow and enhance operational efficiency of the transit system.

Gujranwala Mass Transit System will span 31.5 kilometres, stretching from Ghakhar to Eminabad, and is scheduled for completion within 12 months. The system will feature 24 modern stations, including two underground stations, designed to meet international standards of comfort, safety, and accessibility.

Every station and depot in the network will be equipped with solar energy systems, marking a strong shift toward eco-friendly urban development. Strategic depots will be established in Gakhar, Chen Da Qila, and Gondlanwala, ensuring smooth operational control and maintenance coverage across the network.

Beyond transportation, the project also includes the construction of a 62-kilometre drainage system on both sides of the route, aimed at improving water management and reducing urban flooding risks during heavy rainfall.

A modern Command and Control Centre will be established to monitor the entire mass transit system in real time, ensuring safety, efficiency, and rapid response capabilities for operational management.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif called the initiative a “game changer” for Gujranwala, stating that it will completely transform the city’s transport culture and provide citizens with world-class commuting facilities.