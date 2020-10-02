LHC seeks detailed report over blasphemous contents till Oct 15

08:31 AM | 2 Oct, 2020
LHC seeks detailed report over blasphemous contents till Oct 15
Share

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought detailed report from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities over steps taken against blasphemous contents on social media websites till October 15.

According to details, the LHC on Thursday summoned PTA chairman and FIA director general and directed them to present detailed report over blasphemous contents on social media.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Liaqat Ali Chohan over inaction against delinquent persons involved in posting derogatory remarks and pictures about sacred religious personalities on social media.

More From This Category
FIA officer suspended over a tweet
12:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2020
Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy ...
11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistani court increases fine on smoke-emitting ...
10:43 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib ...
09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
Lahore to get first bridge under PTI govt 
07:45 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
TV channels barred from coverage of motorway rape ...
07:03 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr