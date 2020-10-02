LHC seeks detailed report over blasphemous contents till Oct 15
LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought detailed report from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) authorities over steps taken against blasphemous contents on social media websites till October 15.
According to details, the LHC on Thursday summoned PTA chairman and FIA director general and directed them to present detailed report over blasphemous contents on social media.
LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Liaqat Ali Chohan over inaction against delinquent persons involved in posting derogatory remarks and pictures about sacred religious personalities on social media.
