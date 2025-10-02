All Time High: Pakistan Stock Exchange hits 166,000 mark amid robust market activity

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange advanced its winning momentum, with benchmark KSE-100 Index breaking the 166,000 barrier during intraday trading.

On Thursday, stock market climbed to 166,312.02, up 671.69 points. Market excitement was fueled by robust buying in major sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, and oil and gas exploration companies.

The previous session ended on a cautious but steady note, with KSE-100 Index closing at 165,640.34 points, a modest gain of 146.75 points or 0.09%, reflecting lingering investor hesitation amid volatile intraday movements.

Globally, markets were buoyed by tech stock rallies across Asia. Gold hovered near record highs, while greenback weakened after disappointing private ADP jobs report, showing unexpected job losses.