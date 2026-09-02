Afghan Taliban-TTP Nexus exposed after Noor Wali’s Meeting with Zabihullah Mujahid

KABUL – A recent meeting between Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid and banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province once again put the spotlight on the troubled relationship between two sides.

The meeting reportedly held on Monday and continued for nearly eight hours, with the security situation in the region and TTP attacks against Pakistan reportedly among the key issues discussed. The meeting was reportedly attended by several Taliban commanders, while Noor Wali Mehsud was said to have arrived with a number of senior TTP members.

The most striking claim surrounding the meeting is that eight additional drones were allegedly handed over to the TTP chief.

The discussions went beyond weapons and equipment, with the two sides allegedly considering ways to strengthen the TTP’s propaganda and social media operations. A social media team was reportedly discussed, along with the provision of other resources that could help the militant group expand its activities..

The alleged transfer of drones and technical support show significant development in the TTP’s capabilities, particularly as militant groups increasingly rely on technology for surveillance, communication and propaganda.

The reported meeting comes against the backdrop of years of tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan over the TTP’s presence on Afghan soil.

Islamabad repeatedly urged Taliban authorities to prevent Afghan territory from being used for attacks against Pakistan and has demanded concrete action against militants accused of operating from Afghanistan. Kabul has consistently denied providing organized or official support to the TTP.

Interestingly, the reported meeting emerged as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Shakib, reiterated Kabul’s position that Afghan territory should not be used against Pakistan or any other neighboring country.

Speaking at National Defence University, the ambassador said Afghanistan recognized the need to ensure its territory was not used against neighboring states and claimed that efforts were underway to resolve outstanding issues. He also called for Pakistan to look at post-2021 Afghanistan through a different lens rather than continuing to view the country through the experiences of the Cold War, the 1990s or the era of foreign military intervention.