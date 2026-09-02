BISE Multan 9th Class Results 2026 today: How to check online

MULTAN – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part I or class 9 results for 2026 today at 10am.

Thousands of students who appeared in the 9th class annual examinations can now access their results.

Check BISE Multan Result 2026 Online

Students can check their results by visiting official BISE Multan website. By entering roll number, candidates will be able to view their detailed marksheets.

Multan Board Results by SMS

For students who don’t have access to the internet, BISE Multan offers a convenient SMS service. Simply send your roll number to 800293, and the result will be sent via text message.

Multan Download Matric Gazette 2026

Gazette for Multan Board for Class 9 results will be available soon here for download.

Punjab Boards Matric Results 2026

BISE Lahore

BISE Faisalabad

BISE Rawalpindi

BISE Bahawalpur

BISE Sargodha

BISE DG Khan

BISE Sahiwal

As the results go live, schools and families across the region are celebrating their children’s academic success.