Bise Multan Class 9 Pdf Gazette Download And Online Results 2026

MULTAN: The wait is over for thousands of Class 9 students as the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has officially released the SSC Part-I First Annual Examination 2026 Result Gazette.

Class 9 Result Gazette 2026

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The official gazette provides a detailed breakdown of the Class 9 results, allowing students, parents and educational institutions to access candidate-wise performance and examination statistics in one place.

The BISE Multan gazette contains roll number-wise results, registration and appearance figures, the total number of successful candidates and school- and institution-wise performance details.

The document serves as an official record of the Class 9 First Annual Examination 2026 and can also be used for result verification and academic record purposes.

How to Check BISE Multan Class 9 Result

Students who want to check their results can use multiple options:

Visit the official BISE Multan result portal

Send the roll number via SMS to 800293

Check the downloadable Class 9 Result Gazette PDF

The release of the gazette gives students a detailed way to verify their results beyond the standard online result-checking system.