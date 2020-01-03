PM Imran inaugurates Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today
09:14 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today
FAISALABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today (Friday).

According to details, Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first shelter home in the city, which has been constructed over four kanal area.

