PM Imran inaugurates Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today
09:14 AM | 3 Jan, 2020
Share
FAISALABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today (Friday).
According to details, Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the first shelter home in the city, which has been constructed over four kanal area.
-
-
- KP govt announces major reshuffle in provincial cabinet04:59 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Tax Amendment Ordinance to promote trade, facilitate traders04:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Huawei ICT Lab at NAMAL Institute04:15 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019