At least 24 passengers dies as bus falls into ravine near DI Khan

QUETTA – At least 24 people lost their lives and several others injured after a passenger coach plunged into a deep ravine in the Dhana Sar area between Zhob and Dera Ismail Khan.

Sherani Deputy Commissioner Wali Kakar said the bus was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when the accident occurred.

The bus was carrying 35 passengers at the time of the crash. Eight injured passengers have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

He said rescue teams are continuing efforts to evacuate the injured and complete relief operations despite the difficult terrain.

He added that the injured are receiving immediate medical care and are being transported to nearby hospitals.

Officials said the district administration is closely monitoring the situation, while the final casualty figures will be confirmed after rescue operations are completed.

Health authorities have declared an emergency at nearby hospitals in Balochistan to facilitate the treatment of those injured in the accident.