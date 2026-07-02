Beyond the beautiful pictures: where international programme participants actually live

Do you dream of travelling and working abroad? Are you ready to trade your cosy little room for a mattress on the floor with ten strangers in the same space? Advertising brochures paint a picture of the Garden of Eden, but the reality of international exchange and employment programmes often turns out to be an honest reality check – where the bet is your nerves, money and health.

We decided to conduct our own investigation and check the information about different international programmes: what are the real living conditions, where promises of mountains of gold turn out to be just talk, and where people are genuinely taken care of. We looked into reviews and spoke to participants of major international programmes.

WORK AND TRAVEL: THE PERFECT PART-TIME JOB AND A TRIP OF A LIFETIME, OR COCKROACHES AND FLOOR MATTRESSES?

Work and Travel is one of the most hyped student programmes out there. You head to the US, work over the summer, travel around, and improve your English. The websites are full of happy students posing in front of the Statue of Liberty. But the reality, according to thousands of participant reviews, often turns out to be shocking.

The biggest issue Work and Travel students run into when they arrive is accommodation. The official brochures promise “comfortable housing”, but in reality, people end up in wrecked trailers, cheap roadside motels, or even restaurant basements. An Associated Press investigation collected dozens of first-hand accounts.

A twenty-year-old student from Thailand, who arrived in Cincinnati, Ohio, with the Work and Travel programme, recalls:

– They tried to relocate us to another house. But then there would have been twenty of us in a house with just one bathroom. And in the house they were pushing us into, rats were scurrying around the kitchen, the windows were smashed, the bathroom door didn’t even close, and the bedrooms were divided by glass walls – you could see everything, zero privacy, – she says.

Employers who take part in the programme often cut corners on everything. You have to pay for your own dishes and bedding. In some cases, accommodation isn’t provided at all – students are left to find a place themselves, and with US rental prices, that quickly becomes way too expensive.

On top of that – there’s no legal protection. There’s nowhere to complain: the programme coordinators just shrug, while your employer can cut your shifts or fire you with zero explanation. So instead of the so‑called “American Dream”, what you actually end up with is stress, debt, and ruined health.

You can find more stories here and here. The Associated Press report is available in the Web archive.

AU PAIR: PLAYING LOTTERY WITH YOUR HOST FAMILY

Au Pair is a cultural exchange programme that lets you live with a host family, help out with the kids and do a bit of housework in return. At first glance, it sounds heart-warming: you become part of the family, learn the language, and get pocket money. But in reality, it all depends on what kind of family you end up with. And that’s a lottery.

Reviews from participants are full of negative experiences. 26-year-old Suri from Indonesia, who went to the Netherlands on the Au Pair programme, writes: “They never gave me the house keys, not even on weekends. They told me I wasn’t allowed to go out. I often went to bed hungry: I work as a nanny from 12 to 6 in the evening and I’m not allowed to eat while I’m working. The only meal I get is dinner. And sometimes, if I’m a bit late, there’s no food left”.

Another participant from the Philippines, Tala, who went to Sweden on the Au Pair programme, remembers:

– My host family changed the terms shortly after I arrived in Sweden. I received a second contract requiring me to care for the baby during the night, administer medicine and perform additional tasks. This led to 12- to 15-hour working days, – she shares.

Agencies frequently don’t bother to check out host families properly. So you’re left alone in a foreign country – poorly paid, unsupported, with zero guarantee of decent living conditions. Your room could be a storage closet, and the so‑called “friendly atmosphere” is nothing but 24/7 control.

Of course, there are good stories too, but the risk is so high that many return home early with psychological trauma. The Au Pair programme is always a lottery, and not everyone wins.

ALABUGA START: CORPORATE HOSTELS WITH FACE ID AND EVERYDAY CARE

The third programme on our list is the Russian one – Alabuga Start. They don’t take just anyone: only girls between 18 and 22 from Asia, Africa, and Latin America can apply. As for why men are not accepted – that remains unclear. However, it’s worth noting that job fields such as Catering are unlikely to be in demand among male applicants.

The participants are working in the Alabuga special economic zone. We decided to take a closer look at the living conditions in Russia.

The official programme website has a separate section on participant’s housing. The photos show a modern hostel featuring two-room units, accommodating up to 8 residents each. There are bunk beds, clean toilets, and appliances such as a fridge and a stove.

We managed to speak with a programme participant, and she gave us a detailed picture of safety and the living environment:

– There are four of us per room. We try to agree on a cleaning schedule and keep things tidy. The programme has a system of warnings for poor flat conditions – everything has to be neat and clean. Maybe that’s why we don’t have cockroaches and it’s actually comfortable to live here, – Salma shares.

As we understand it, Alabuga Start has a hire contract with strict rules – cleanliness, noise control, and a ban on smoking and alcohol. Break the rules and you get fined. Keep it up and you’ll simply be kicked out of the programme.

The good thing is: convenient location. Participants are taken to work for free by a corporate shuttle bus. The ride is only 15 to 20 minutes.

The rent comes to about $44 per month; and it’s automatically deducted from your salary. If you take the minimum Kitchen worker wage of around $706, the accommodation ends up being very affordable for programme participants.

Getting into the hostels isn’t that easy. They are located on a closed, guarded territory. Access is via a Face ID system – only employees of the Alabuga SEZ and authorised staff can enter. No strangers around. The CCTV and security are on the level of a premium residential neighbourhood.

– My mum was really worried about me when I left. But when I showed her over video call how we enter with Face ID and that I live with girls only, she calmed down, – Salma says.

Online feedback about the programme, especially concerning work schedules, is varied. Representatives of Alabuga Start state on social media that participants’ rights are protected both in terms of accommodation (through the hire contract) and professionally. The girls are officially hired by the company with a proper employment contract.

WWOOF: WORK FOR FOOD AND A TENT CAMP

WWOOF (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms) – a volunteering programme on organic farms. You work 4–6 hours a day, and in return you get accommodation and meals. Sounds like an affordable, eco-friendly way to travel. But according to volunteer reviews, the reality is often harsh.

Accommodation is the biggest headache. Farm hosts aren’t required to meet any standards. If you’re lucky, you get your own room in the farmhouse. If not – it’s a tent in a field, an old trailer with no heating, or a barn converted into a sleeping space. Participants from Asia often face this. “We lived in a wooden attic. At night, it was freezing cold, and for the first time we found ourselves so close to mice. They were jumping and squeaking on the wooden beams just a metre away from us. Waking up in the middle of the night, I could hear them scurrying around, and it was disgusting,” writes a young woman from Taiwan who took part in the WWOOF programme in Aso, Japan.

Meals are also down to the farmer. Some volunteers report being given small portions, and requests for bigger breakfasts and lunches were ignored. And the working day could easily stretch from 4–6 hours to 8–10, because “the harvest needs help”. Refusing is difficult – you live on the farmer’s property and depend on them.

With WWOOF, you earn nothing. It’s pure volunteer work – food and shelter in exchange for labour, nothing more. For a long-term stay, it’s not a viable option. And if the accommodation turns out to be unsuitable, there’s no one to complain to. The organisation merely connects the volunteer and the farmer, but does not monitor the conditions.

BEAUTIFUL ADVERTISING DOES NOT GUARANTEE DECENT LIVING CONDITIONS

Our review made one thing clear: many international programmes fail to offer participants proper living standards. Accommodation often turns out to be temporary and unsafe – ranging from cockroaches and mattresses on the floor to tents and barns. And the chance of ending up with a questionable employer or host family is alarmingly high.

There are programmes out there with decent conditions – but that often comes at a cost: longer hours, age limits, or tougher work. The choice is yours, as always. But now you know where behind the beautiful pictures there is genuine care, and where it’s simply business built on other people’s hopes.