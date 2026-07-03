Mango festival in Beijing marks 75 years of Pakistan–China ties

BEIJING – The Pakistan Embassy in China hosted a Mango Festival at Pakistan House on Friday to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, showcasing the country’s agricultural produce, cultural heritage and expanding trade linkages.

The event, themed “Pakistan–China Silk Road Mango Festival 2026,” was organised in collaboration with the Asia-Africa Trade Promotion Office and attended by more than 400 guests, including Chinese officials, diplomats, business leaders, cultural representatives, media and members of the Pakistani business community.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, said mangoes, often referred to as the “king of fruits,” represent Pakistan’s cultural identity, hospitality, and agricultural richness. He said sharing mangoes with Chinese friends reflected the growing warmth and depth of bilateral relations.

The festival featured premium Pakistani mango varieties, including Sindhri, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, and Dusehri, alongside mango-based products to highlight export potential and value addition in the agricultural sector.

Prominent Chinese organisations including the China International Cultural Exchange Centre and the China Fruit Marketing Association were represented at the event, along with officials from Beijing and other cities.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed between Chinese firms and Pakistani partners to strengthen cooperation in mango trade and logistics, marking an expansion of commercial engagement in the agriculture sector.

Cultural performances by the Pakistani music group Kaltoor and students of the Pakistan Embassy College Beijing added a cultural dimension to the event, featuring songs from both Pakistan and China.

Officials said the second edition of the mango festival further strengthened people-to-people contact and reinforced cultural, economic and agricultural ties between the two countries.