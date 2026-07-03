Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs428,736 Per Tola in the local market on July 03, 2026 Friday. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,802 in previous session, settling at Rs367,572.
|Commodity
|Unit
|Old Price
|Change
|New Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|424,836
|9,100
|428,736
|Gold
|10 grams
|359,770
|7,802
|367,572
|Silver
|Per tola
|6,242
|203
|6,445
In the international market, gold prices also moved up, with the metal surging by $91 per ounce to trade at $4,063 per ounce, including a $20 premium.
Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|400,583.33
|382,375
|327,750
|Per 1 Gram
|34,343.83
|32,782.75
|28,099.5
|Per 10 Grams
|343,438
|327,827
|280,995
|Per Ounce
|973,417.5
|929,171
|796,432
Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs203 per tola to Rs6,445.
The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.
Per Tola Gold Price hits Rs431,323 in Pakistan after another jump