Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 18, 21 and 24Karat Gold Price

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs428,736 Per Tola in the local market on July 03, 2026 Friday. The price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs7,802 in previous session, settling at Rs367,572.

Commodity Unit Old Price Change New Price Gold Per tola 424,836 9,100 428,736 Gold 10 grams 359,770 7,802 367,572 Silver Per tola 6,242 203 6,445

In the international market, gold prices also moved up, with the metal surging by $91 per ounce to trade at $4,063 per ounce, including a $20 premium.

Gold Prices in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 400,583.33 382,375 327,750 Per 1 Gram 34,343.83 32,782.75 28,099.5 Per 10 Grams 343,438 327,827 280,995 Per Ounce 973,417.5 929,171 796,432

Silver prices registered upward trend, with the rate increasing by Rs203 per tola to Rs6,445.

The decline in domestic gold prices reflects movements in global bullion markets, which continue to influence local rates alongside currency fluctuations and import costs.